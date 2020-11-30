Morning News – November 30

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 61,983 60 3 57 0 Updated: November 27, 12:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

ServiceOntario is now offering appointment booking at 42 of its busiest locations. ServiceOntario centres offering appointment booking in the Algoma District: Dubreuilville: Des Pins and Épinettes

Today the following public health regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels: