Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 19 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|61,983
|60
|3
|57
|0
|Updated: November 27, 12:00 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits –
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
ServiceOntario is now offering appointment booking at 42 of its busiest locations. ServiceOntario centres offering appointment booking in the Algoma District: Dubreuilville: Des Pins and Épinettes
Today the following public health regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels:
- Red-Control
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
- Orange-Restrict
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
- Yellow-Protect
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Lambton Public Health; and
- Northwestern Health Unit.
- The “Wish Upon a Star 2020” Campaign Has Begun - November 30, 2020
- What happened at Council – November 30 - November 30, 2020
- Morning News – November 30 - November 30, 2020