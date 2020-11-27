Espanola OPP – Fatal Collision closes Highway 17

On November 27, 2020 at 8:45 a.m., members from the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately one kilometer west of Highway 6.

Highway 17 is expected to be closed for several hours, while the OPP investigates this collision and motorists are asked to please obey the road closure signs.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be provided once available.

Editor’s Note – Anecdotal reports are that highways and sideroads are icy. From Ontario 511 – Closed for all traffic from McKerrow to Massey for a collision. Detour for eastbound light traffic via Lee Valley Rd. No Westbound heavy traffic past Nairn Centre and No Eastbound heavy traffic past Blind River

OPP is stopping Westbound heavy traffic on Hwy 17 at Nairn Centre due to the highway closure from McKerrow to Massey. OPP is stopping Eastbound heavy traffic on Hwy 17 at Blind River due to the highway closure from McKerrow to Massey.