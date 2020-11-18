SSM OPP – Arrest made after Driver doesn’t pay tow bill

Members of the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a person not paying for a tow bill. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle on Highway 17 in Sault Ste Marie. Investigation revealed the driver was prohibited from driving and wanted on outstanding warrants from West Parry Sound OPP. Tyler Anthony GEORGE of Toronto was arrested and charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) – 5 counts
- Operate while Prohibited under Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)((a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- The rental vehicle being operated at the time of the stop was impounded for 45 days.
The accused was released on an undertaking to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on the January 18, 2021.
