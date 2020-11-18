FONOM to hold Virtual Annual Conference

With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the province, FONOM’s Board of Directors has opted to move the group’s 2021 Annual Conference online.

Planning for the conference, which will be hosted by the City of Timmins, is now underway. The program will include the Board’s annual report and finances, engagement by senior levels of government, as well as a presentation on broadband and how our region is contributing to the green economy.

In recognition of the financial pressure municipalities in the region are under, this new virtual format will provide a venue for the Board to connect with its membership at no charge.

“It’s important that we stay connected with our membership during this time. Our committee has already started to create content that will be of interest to our region in this new format,” said FONOM President Danny Whalen, who was re-elected to the position during the Board’s most recent meeting, alongside Paul Schoppmann and Lynn Watson as vice presidents.

In addition to planning for the 2021 annual conference, the FONOM Board has launched a campaign aimed at showcasing Northern Ontario as a healthy place to do business.

Supported by FedNor Canada, the GoNorth Campaign involves the creation of eight videos that will be shared through social media with business communities in the GTHA. The first two videos can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X81-vtsgs0w and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUeGyXL2AXk