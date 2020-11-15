Morning News – November 15

Weather – Rain mixed with snow changing to snow late this afternoon. Snow over higher terrain early this morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 near noon. High plus 5 with temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

White River – Dubreuilville – Snow at times heavy continues today. Heavy snow is expected today. A total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm is possible by the time the snow changes to scattered flurries early Monday morning. This snow event is associated with a strengthening low pressure system that is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario today. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and snow covered roads could potentially lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – Searchmont – Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island – Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h this afternoon and tonight. A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario today. This system will bring westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h beginning late this afternoon or early evening. Winds are expected to ease by Monday morning. Power outages are possible. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 57,959 57 12 45 0 Updated: November 13, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

