Ontario Updates COVID-19 Response Framework to Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Yesterday, November 13th, the Ontario Government in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Public Health Measures Table has lowered the thresholds for each level. The government says that taking this action will help limit the “spread of COVID-19 while keeping schools open, maintaining health system capacity, protecting the province’s most vulnerable, and avoiding broader lockdowns.”

“Our number one priority right now is getting the numbers down and keeping people safe. That’s why, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we’re updating the framework with new thresholds so we can slow the spread of this virus,” said Premier Ford. “These adjustments are necessary to respond to the latest evidence we’re seeing and we are prepared to make further adjustments as the health experts continue to review the current public health restrictions. We must do whatever it takes to stop our hospitals from being overwhelmed and protect our most vulnerable.”

Forecasting shows that at the current rate, Ontario could see up to 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December. The report warns that, “Within the next two weeks the province will likely exceed its intensive care threshold of 150 beds, under any potential scenario.”

Based on the new thresholds, the following public health unit regions would be moved to the following levels in the framework:

Red-Control: Hamilton Public Health Services Halton Region Public Health Toronto Public Health York Region Public Health



Orange-Restrict: Brant County Health Unit Durham Region Health Department Eastern Ontario Health Unit Niagara Region Public Health Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Region of Waterloo Public Health



Yellow-Protect: Huron Perth Public Health Middlesex-London Health Unit Public Health Sudbury & Districts Southwestern Public Health Windsor-Essex County Health Unit



Readers can visit Ontario.ca/COVID19 for the full list of public health region classifications that will come into effect as of Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Toronto Public Health will move into the framework on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. In addition, For long-term care visitors, restrictions will apply to public health regions within the Orange-Restrict and Red-Control levels in the framework. This will also take effect on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

“Over the last week we have seen an alarming shift in the trends of key public health indicators in regions across the province,” said Minister Elliott. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and our government’s response must evolve with it. These updates to the COVID-19 Framework will ensure that the necessary targeted measures are in place in hotspots to help stop the spread of the virus and keep our schools and businesses open. Protecting the health and well-being of Ontarians remains our top priority.”

Visitors to Ontario.ca/coronavirus will now be able to view new, active, resolved, deceased, and total cases, by public health unit, on a map. In addition, the website will now provide Ontarians with an effective reproduction number, as well as enhanced long-term care data.