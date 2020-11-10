Weather changes and freezing rain is possible

The beautiful weather of the past few days is coming to an end. A deepening low pressure area from the Southern Plains States will spread across Northern Ontario tonight bringing the possibility of freezing rain. As temperatures to drop to near or a little below the zero degree mark, freezing rain may develop and persist for a few hours overnight. The freezing rain will end Wednesday morning as the low races across Northeastern Ontario into Quebec.

Environment Canada warns that driving conditions may deteriorate tonight. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery.