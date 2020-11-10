Morning News – November 10

Weather – Periods of rain. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Tonight – Periods of rain. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Rainfall amount 10 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 1.

Freezing rain possible later tonight into early Wednesday. As colder air from the north filters in and causes temperatures to drop to near or a little below the zero degree mark, freezing rain may develop and persist for a few hours overnight. The freezing rain will end Wednesday morning as the low races across Northeastern Ontario into Quebec.

Driving conditions may deteriorate tonight. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 56,858 56 13 43 0 Updated: November 9, 6:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Sault Ste. Marie councillors have voted to contribute $500,000 grant to Tenaris Algoma Tubes Inc. from the city’s economic development fund, this grant will be matched by another $500,000 from the reserves of the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corp. Tenaris is planning to spend between $70 million and $80 million to expand the Sault Ste. Marie pipe manufacturing facility.

Premier Doug Ford and Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will attend the ground-breaking of the Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital at 11 a.m. this morning.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.