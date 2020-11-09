Algoma Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Case #56 is as a result of close contact, and the individual is self-isolating. The test was done November 9th, 2020. APH will notify all close contacts to this individual through contact tracing.
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|56,858
|56
|13
|43
|0
|Updated: November 9, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
Eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma district were announced yesterday, with seven (7) of these cases being contracted through close contact. These cases are all in Sault Ste. Marie & Area which includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH announces COVID-19 Case #56 - November 9, 2020
- Morning News – November 9 - November 9, 2020
- It’s up to all of us to stand up and say ‘no more’ - November 9, 2020