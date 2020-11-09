APH announces COVID-19 Case #56

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Case #56 is as a result of close contact, and the individual is self-isolating. The test was done November 9th, 2020. APH will notify all close contacts to this individual through contact tracing.

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 56,858 56 13 43 0 Updated: November 9, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

Eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma district were announced yesterday, with seven (7) of these cases being contracted through close contact. These cases are all in Sault Ste. Marie & Area which includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie.