BOO-tiful Halloween activities offered to students

2020 ESJ(Wawa) Halloween Orientation: 1

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students had a BOO-tiful day on October 30 as they were offered a wide array of Halloween activities such as a virtual parade, costume contests, and a virtual Bingo game via Teams! The day was so packed with activities that one of our friends even fell asleep! Minor technology issues did not dampen the fun or prevent students and school staff from laughing and having fun, which had a positive effect on young people of all ages! We would like to thank elementary and secondary school staff at École Saint-Joseph for offering students a BOO-tiful day.