Nipigon OPP – Officers arrest occupants of vehicle stolen from British Columbia

On Wednesday November 4th, 2020 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipigon detachment were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had driven off Highway 11-17 near Davis Rd. in Stirling Twp. Prior to arrival the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene on foot. A police records check of the vehicle, a 2013 BMW X3, found it had been reported stolen from British Columbia.

With assistance from the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Northwest Region Canine unit, two suspects were located and arrested a short distance from the scene.

Dustin LEGARDE 26 years old, of Langley, British Columbia, is charged with the following offences.

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime, Over $5000.

Failure to Comply With Probation Order.

Failure to comply with release order.

Erin Booth, 27 years old, of no fixed address, is charged with the following offences.