LDHCF Announces Catch the Ace – Week 7 Winner!

Congratulations to Carlee Belsito, winner of Week 7 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the progressive jackpot continues to grow; it sits at $3,258 as Week 8 begins.

Here are the final numbers for Week 7:

Weekly Pot: $258

Progressive Pot: $3,258

Winner: Carlee Belsito

Envelope #24 revealed the 4 of Clubs.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are available at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Get your tickets and view the past weekly winners at www.ldhcface.ca

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.