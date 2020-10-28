Liberals in Algoma-Manitoulin Nominate Tim Vine as 2022 Ontario Liberal Party Candidate

Liberals in Algoma-Manitoulin have nominated Tim Vine, an executive for Manitoulin Health Centre and a dedicated community volunteer, as their Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate for the next provincial election.

“Tim is incredibly passionate when it comes to helping his community,” said OLP Leader, Steven Del Duca. “I’m very happy to have him as our first nominated candidate in Northern Ontario.”

Vine is currently the CFO and VP of Corporate Support Services at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Manitoulin Island. He has an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Huron University College, a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario, and a PhD in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario.

“I am humbled to accept the nomination to run for the Ontario Liberal Party in the Algoma-Manitoulin riding and will continue to put my experience and passion for service within the community to work in the run up to the provincial election in 2022,” said Vine. “I look forward to working with Steven Del Duca as we rebuild the Ontario Liberal Party.”