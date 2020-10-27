Morning News – October 27

Weather – Flurries ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 53,021 42 2 40 0 Updated: October 26, 2020, 10:45 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Wawa Municipal Website is snowing signs of life. There is a new message this morning.

There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on October 26. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

Premier Ford announced yesterday that the Ontario Budget will be released Thursday, November 5th. Today, Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Did you know that this is Respiratory Therapy Week?

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power has a service interruption scheduled for today in Dubreuilville between 1 – 1:30 p.m. They note that the Alamos Gold Site will not be affected. This interruption is to install new electrical hardware. Weather date is tomorrow at the same time.