East Algoma OPP – Locate missing Hunter

On Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:15 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was notified by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) that a 69 year old had gone hunting at approximately 10:30 a.m., that morning. The hunter failed to return to meet up with his son on Mile Marker 17 Road, off of Hinkler Road in Meen Township.

At 5:00 p.m., the son observed two MNRF Conservations Officers in the area who assisted with the search of his father. OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Northeast OPP Canine Unit attended the scene and conducted a search of the area throughout the night.

On October 25, 2020, at approximately 8:25 a.m., the 69 year old hunter was located by ERT members near Mile Marker Road 15 with minor injuries and slightly hypothermic. OPP Aviation Services Unit assisted in the extraction of the hunter to an ambulance and transported to local hospital in Elliot Lake.