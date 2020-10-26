Morning News – October 26

Weather – Periods of light snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 52,329 42 3 39 0 Updated: October 25, 2020, 4:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Wawa Municipal Website remains out of commission. Wawa-news first discovered that the site was down October 15th, but was reassured that only the website (which is hosted on an in house server) had been hacked. Muncipal emails were not compromised. The website now shows a different message, which hopefully means that municipal staff have been able to regain control of the site.

Neskantaga First Nation Chief Christopher Moonias has had all but 24 people evacuated from Neskantaga just days after an oily sheen was discovered in the Neskantaga water reservoir contaminating their water source. The water plant was shut down immediately to prevent oil from contaminating the remainder of the water system. 24 people remain on the ground to look after the community. Evacuees were brought to Thunder Bay, Ont., more than 400 kilometres away. Minister Marc Miller says the federal government is funding $16.44 million for a new water treatment plant and upgrades to the water distribution and wastewater collection systems. For the past 25 years, Neskantaga has remained under a boil water advisory.

The Potomac, Montana weather station reported a low temp of -29.2°F (-34C) , Sunday, October 25, 2020. Officials say that this is the lowest temp measured at an official climate site anywhere in the U.S. so early in the season in any year since 1919. In 1919, stations at Babb 6 NE, Blackleaf, and Bowen (Montana) had recorded -20F (-29C) on 24-25.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.