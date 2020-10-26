ÉS Saint Joseph students mark International Girls’ Day!

On October 11, all girls from grades 9 to 12 at École secondaire Saint Joseph (Wawa) celebrated International Girls’ Day! As part of the activities held at the school and organized by Ms. Stephanie McGregor, these high school students were able to discover the reason for the day and the importance of girls’ right to education. As underlined by the day’s slogan, “My voice, equality for our future,” the students were made aware of the importance of making their voices heard and taking their place in society. We would like to thank Ms. Lindy Purcell of the Centre Victoria pour femmes for supporting this activity by sharing resources and providing a t-shirt to all École secondaire Saint-Joseph participants.