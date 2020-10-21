Garden River to hold Peaceful Rally tomorrow in support of the Mi’kmaw Nation

Garden River First Nation will be holding a peaceful rally, tomorrow, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in support of the Mi’kmaw Nation.

The event will take place at the 4 Lane Intersection on the boundaries of Garden River. Organizers say, “Meegwetch to all who are planning to come out and support the Mi’kmaw Nation and all land defenders across Turtle Island. Educational material will be distributed to the public. Proper safety measures will be enforced, so please stay home if you are not feeling well. Bring your own personal protective equipment (PPE) (Facemasks, face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves and practice physical distancing).”

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) advise that during this time Highway 17B will be closed to through traffic. Traffic slowdowns may be occurring on roadways and highways throughout Ontario as acts of protest or solidarity with events occurring in other locations.

The OPP media release explains that, “The OPP’s objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. Members of the OPP, Batchewana First Nation Police, Anishinabek Police Service and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service will be assisting with traffic safety.”