From the Branch – October’s Doings

October is running it’s course and at the Legion there will be a October fest on Saturday, October 24th, with live music. Also there will be a Ladies Auxiliary luncheon on Thursday, October 29th, 11.00 till 1.00.

It is almost November so if you have not yet paid your membership do it now and save some money and be a early bird. The start of the Poppy Campaign will be on October 30 the last Friday of the month.

Here’s a little fact about the Airforce.

What is the function of the propeller on a aircraft?

To keep the pilot COOL, and you will see him sweat if the thing stops turning.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.