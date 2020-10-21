Between the Covers – October 21

The Wawa Public Library is open. Our reopening policy is available to read on the library website (wawa.olsn.ca). We will be allowing five people in at a time for no more than 15 minutes at a time. We will ask that you read a questionnaire prior to entering the library. You will be required to leave your name and contact info so that we may complete a daily Contact Tracing Sheet! Please do not come into the library if you are feeling ill! We are happy to bring materials out to your car if you do not wish to come into the library. Masks must be worn; social distancing must be respected and hand sanitizer will be provided. Only the main library entrance will be available at this time. Our hours initially will remain Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm. The public washroom is closed.

Anyone wishing to use the public computers must call ahead to book a time. This is to avoid having too many people in the library. The time limit on the computers will be 30 minutes.

All library materials will be returned in the drop box, not the circulation desk. In order to clean and sanitize library material we ask that you do not bring returns to the circulation desk but leave them in the drop box on your way into the library. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

New books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena, “Playing Nice” by JP Delaney, “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue.

New Movies on the shelf are “Midway”, “Knives Out” and “The Good Student” all available in DVD as well as “X-Men First Class” available in Blu-Ray!

The Wawa Public Library has resumed the After-School Program via an on-line format beginning Tuesday, October 20th, 2020! You can find us on our Facebook page @WPLAfterSchool where a list of materials will be published weekly and the activities will take place. We will supply a maximum of 6 bags per craft and they will be given out on a first come first serve basis! Join Indianna for some awesome crafts and stories and a whole lot of fun!

KID’S PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST- Send in your pictures to [email protected] and win a prize package! Contest is open to kids of all ages! The Prize will be drawn on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am!

The Wawa Public Library is the place to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]

Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

Please follow the Facebook pages for our After-School Program, Wawa Public Library and Wawa History. We are also on Twitter! Look for Wawa Library! We post information to keep you updated on what is happening at the library. Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca.

You can browse our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more by accessing our website at wawa.olsn.ca. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection! All of our collections are available for Curbside Pick-up.