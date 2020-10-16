SPENCER, Warren Reginald “Reg”

Passed peacefully on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Caring husband and best friend of Diane for 57 amazing years. Adored father of Phillip (late Nicole), Stephen and Melissa (Tom). Proud grandpa to Spencer and Travis. Dear brother of Logan (Audrey) and Fronz (Willferd). Brother-in-law to Alden “Sonny” (Margo), Barbara (Dennis) and Curt (Shelley). Son of the late Noble and Irene Spencer. Reg will be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many friends he has made over the years from coast to coast.
Born in Great Village, Nova Scotia, Reg moved to Wawa in 1961 for work, retiring from the Algoma Ore Division (AOD) in 1996. In retirement Reg kept himself busy working in his own business, Reg’s Repair Service. He was always happiest when he had something to tinker with. He enjoyed curling and golfing as well as traveling to explore new places, but especially loved his many trips “back home” to the east coast. As well Reg spent his time helping to maintain the property at the First United Church serving as Property Manager.
Family and friends are invited for a time of visiting at the First United Church on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating (Due to Covid 19 attendance numbers will be restricted at Visitation as well as Funeral Service).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Reg made to the First United Church Property Committee or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Reg’s family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa
So so sorry to hear of Reggie’s passing! What a wonderful man!!! Always upbeat and had that east coast smile for everyone. Please accept my condolences!
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Diane, Melissa, Stephen and Phillip. Reggie was a mentor, a good friend and the best boss I ever had while working underground in the diesel shop. Reg was always there when you needed help on and off the job. Rest In Peace Reg. God Bless.
Gerry and Irene Bugyra
We want to send our deepest condolences to Diane and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time. RIP Reg.
Diane and family, please accept our sincere condolences. During our visits to Wawa over the last 50 years, we were always looking forward to meeting and chatting with Reg, which we did around August 17, 2020. Once again, we offer our deepest sympathy to you and the family.