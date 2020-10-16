SPENCER, Warren Reginald “Reg”

Passed peacefully on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Caring husband and best friend of Diane for 57 amazing years. Adored father of Phillip (late Nicole), Stephen and Melissa (Tom). Proud grandpa to Spencer and Travis. Dear brother of Logan (Audrey) and Fronz (Willferd). Brother-in-law to Alden “Sonny” (Margo), Barbara (Dennis) and Curt (Shelley). Son of the late Noble and Irene Spencer. Reg will be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many friends he has made over the years from coast to coast.

Born in Great Village, Nova Scotia, Reg moved to Wawa in 1961 for work, retiring from the Algoma Ore Division (AOD) in 1996. In retirement Reg kept himself busy working in his own business, Reg’s Repair Service. He was always happiest when he had something to tinker with. He enjoyed curling and golfing as well as traveling to explore new places, but especially loved his many trips “back home” to the east coast. As well Reg spent his time helping to maintain the property at the First United Church serving as Property Manager.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visiting at the First United Church on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating (Due to Covid 19 attendance numbers will be restricted at Visitation as well as Funeral Service).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Reg made to the First United Church Property Committee or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Reg’s family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa