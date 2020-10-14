Morning News – October 14

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Rain. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 3.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 49,366 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 13, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on October 13. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of October 13. At the time of this update there are no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low across the Northwest Region.

The Ontario government made the announcement yesterday that they are investing over $1.4 million in Mississauga-based Microbix Biosystems to expand production of COVID-19 testing supplies and further support the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Microbix will make viral transport media, which is the solution used to preserve and transport a patient’s test specimen. Over 120 international companies rely on Microbix for reagents that are at the core of testing infectious diseases. As part of this initiative, the company will create multiple new jobs.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.