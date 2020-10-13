Morning News – October 13

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few showers ending late this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 48,139 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 10, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance and Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction at 1 p.m. today.