Morning News – October 12th “Happy Thanksgiving”

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 60 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers at times heavy ending after midnight then partly cloudy. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 48,139 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 10, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

If you or anyone you know is traveling Highway 11 today between Opasatika and Mattice – be aware that yesterday afternoon there was a fire on a tractor trailer and cattle were released from the trailer. Some may still be running around in that area. Should anyone observe roaming cattle, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the MNRF.