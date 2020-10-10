Premier Ford Urges All Ontarians to Celebrate Thanksgiving with Immediate Household

“As we approach the Thanksgiving weekend, we have an opportunity to take time and reflect on what matters most as we all live through these unprecedented times in our province.

I know Thanksgiving is normally a time when people get together with family and friends to give thanks and reconnect, but these aren’t normal times. This year, we will have to make adjustments in order to ensure everyone remains healthy and safe.

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, it’s not enough to limit the size of Thanksgiving gatherings to 10 people or less. We must all do our part to keep gathering sizes small by sticking to our immediate households.

If you live alone, you may join one other household to ensure no one is alone or isolated this holiday season, but please take the necessary precautions to keep gatherings small.

We are also encouraging everyone to please stay home and limit trips outside the home, except to go to work or school, pick up groceries or medicines, keep a medical appointment, or to exercise.

Remember to continue to practise physical distancing with those outside your immediate household, wear masks when inside public places or when physical distancing is a challenge, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you are unwell, and download the COVID Alert mobile app.

We cannot let our guard down as our province takes every step to contain a second wave of COVID-19, including additional targeted public health measures for Ottawa, Peel, and Toronto effective today for a 28-day period. The severity of this wave depends on all of us following the public health measures to stop the spread.

As you plan for Thanksgiving, I urge everyone to make responsible decisions that will keep you and your family safe.

On behalf of the people of Ontario, I want to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.”