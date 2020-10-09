From the Branch – Thanksgiving

Do you say thanks for still living?

How about for not being hungry, or having a HOME, and for being FREE.

For NOT having COVID-19,

For love and being loved, but loved by your friends and neighbors.

Did you thank a veteran for serving and making sure you live in FREEDOM?

Just be Thankful for being YOU!

Because WE love YOU!

At the Legion we always think about our Wawa neighbors and how we can help. And we hope to have a good Poppy Campaign.

Two important army rules!

Your Commanding officer is always right. If he is wrong remember Rule # 1.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.