Federal & Ontario Governments support Ford’s Retooling to build e-vehicles in Oakville

Yesterday in Oakville, Premier Doug Ford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Navdeep Bains, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Dean Stoneley, President and CEO, Ford of Canada and Jerry Dias, National President, Unifor made the announcement that Ontario will match the $295 million investment with the federal government. This joint investment will assist Ford’s Oakville assembly plant to retool and produce electric vehicles.

“By making this investment in Ford Canada, we are ensuring our province continues to lead North America and the world in automotive manufacturing and innovation, while boosting our competitiveness in this key sector,” said Premier Ford. “We are also securing thousands of good-paying jobs, not just at the facility in Oakville, but across the province. This project will help support our auto parts sector and other suppliers and service providers.”

“Today’s announcement is a testament to Canada’s attractiveness as a destination for clean technology, talent, and infrastructure in the automotive industry,” said Prime Minister Trudeau. “Companies like Ford are helping accelerate our transition to a low-carbon, clean-growth economy, which will help protect our environment, drive innovation, and create many good middle-class jobs.”

It will take 5 years to retool with the first electric vehicles to come off the production line in 2025.