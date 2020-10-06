Morning News – October 6th

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Low 6.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 47,576 Positive 35 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 32 Updated: October 5, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

Youth Bowling on Sundays has been cancelled by the Roxy Bowling Centre in an abundance of caution “We have made the tough decision to cancel Youth bowling on Sundays this year for the safety of our kids and their families.” In its place, Sundays will now be family day, and families can bowl at Youth League cost beginning this Sunday, October 11.

The winner of September’s SAH 50/50 draw was announced yesterday. Chris Kubis-Biemann won $297,185 with ticket K-6345054. Tickets for October are on sale until Oct. 29 at 9 p.m., and the draw will take place on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. Good Luck!

On October 1st, The Timmins Hospital held their 50/50 draw with Jason & Alecia Demarell from Timmins winning $219,352 with ticket #A-2508830. Their next draw is at the end of October,

Last night firefighters from the Schreiber Fire Department assisted Terrace Bay Fire with a fire in the wood room at the pulp mill in Terrace Bay. There has been no update on whether the fire caused any serious damage.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Fraud Alert – There is a telephone scam claiming to be from the Ontario Government offering electricity consumers a carbon tax rebate. If you suspect fraudulent activity, please contact @OntEnergyBoard at 1-877-632-2727. Be careful!