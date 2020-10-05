Thunder Bay OPP seach for missing child in Conmee Township – LOCATED

– The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thunder Bay Detachment is actively searching for a missing child in the Ilkka Drive area, off of Hwy 11/17, Conmee Township.

On October 5, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Liam Baker, 4 years old was last seen in his yard on Ilkka Drive.

He is described as 4″2″, medium build, short blond hair, blue eyes, wearing a blaze orange hunting toque, grey & black winter jacket & black pants.

Thank you to the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. Liam is home safe.

Thunder Bay Detachment officers are being assisted by the Canine Unit, North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Lakehead Search and Rescue (SAR) along with a Ministry of Natural Resources and Fire (MNRF) helicopter.

The OPP are bringing in their fixed wing aircraft with Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR). Police are asking that anyone trying to assist in the search avoid going into the bush area. FLIR can detect thermal imaging and Police want only one thermal image on this unit to bring this incident to a successful conclusion. Stay on the roads in that area, please.

If you are travelling in this area and happen to see this child, please contact the OPP at or 911.1-888-310-1122

Thunder Bay Detachment officers are being assisted by the Canine Unit, North West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Search and Rescue (SAR) along with a Ministry of Natural Resources and Fire (MNRF) helicopter.

If you are travelling in this area and happen to see this child, please contact the OPP at or 911.1-888-310-1122