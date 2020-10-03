SE OPP White River – Charges Laid after Disturbance

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 7:50 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a disturbance on Superior Street in White River.

Officers attended and determined that the individual was breaching their court ordered conditions. As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC), (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in November 2020, in Wawa.