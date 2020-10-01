Morning News – October 1st

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 37,022 Positive 33 Negative 35,489 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 29, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 30. There is one active fire in the region, it is being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of September 30. At the time of this update there were no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low across the Northwest Region.

Shaun Rootenberg (former Interim Chief Financial Officer of Algoma Public Health, 2014) was sentenced in Toronto. He has a 6 year sentence, and ordered to repay Victoria Smith $558,456 (within 5 years of his release) or return to prison for another 4 years. The charges of defrauding Dr. Kim Barker (APH) were dropped.

Congratulations to Linda Bonnieul, winner of week #3 of the Chase the Ace. She picked the 5 of Spades and won $317!

Some Wawaites will be sad to hear that Mrs. Dunbar (87) passed away Saturday, September 19th in Smith’s Falls she taught for 35 years, 23 of them at Sir James Dunn Public School.

C-5 was introduced in the House of Commons yesterday to proclaim September 30th, National Day for Truth & Reconciliation. The bill was sponsored by the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.