Rain, and more rain expected today and tomorrow

Special weather statements in effect for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
  • Gogama – Foleyet
  • Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
  • Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

30 to 50 mm of rain possible this afternoon and tonight. Rain will start this morning from south and become heavy sometime this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by Tuesday morning.

  • Fraserdale – Pledger Lake
  • Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

30 to 50 mm of rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will start later today and become heavy sometime after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by late Tuesday morning. Rainfall warning might be required.

  • Fort Albany
  • Moosonee

30 to 50 mm of rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will start later today and become heavy sometime after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by late Tuesday morning. Rainfall warning might be required.

Brenda Stockton
