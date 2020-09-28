Rain, and more rain expected today and tomorrow

Special weather statements in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

30 to 50 mm of rain possible this afternoon and tonight. Rain will start this morning from south and become heavy sometime this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by Tuesday morning.

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

30 to 50 mm of rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will start later today and become heavy sometime after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by late Tuesday morning. Rainfall warning might be required.

Fort Albany

Moosonee

30 to 50 mm of rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will start later today and become heavy sometime after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by late Tuesday morning. Rainfall warning might be required.