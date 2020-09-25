SE OPP Dubreuilville – Collision results in Impaired Charges

On September 18, 2020, at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Goudreau Road near Dubreuilville.

Police arrived at the scene and determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Bryan SOLOMON, 32 years-of-age, from Grand Prairie, Alberta, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2020, in Wawa.