Are you ready for Orange Shirt Day?

On Orange Shirt Day, award-winning documentary filmmaker Mike Downie will be joining us to talk about the power of reconciliation, and to share the story behind how Mike and his brother Gord Downie (former lead singer of the Tragically Hip) started the Secret Path project to tell the story of Chanie Wenjack. Mike will be joined by William Prince who will share special musical performances during the event.

​The Fund provides access to education on the true history of Indigenous people in Canada and the history and legacy of residential schools and encourages reconciliation by way of our programming and events. For each person who registers and attends the live Orange Shirt Day event, IG will donate $20 to the fund, up to a maximum of a $40,000 donation.

Create Your Own Orange Shirt

Registration required!

Materials Needed:

An orange t-shirt

Fabric Paint / Paint Markers

Your Creativity!

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

03:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

1 hour

Registration link:

https://webinars.on24.com/IGWealth/OrangeShirt