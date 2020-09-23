Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 17th Sunday after Pentecost

Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost. Creation Time 3 in the Season of Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 27, 2020.

Exodus 17: 1-17 Water flows from the rock for thirsty people.

Psalm 78 Parts One and Two God did marvellous things for our ancestors.

Philippians 2: 1-13 Let the same mind be in you that was in Jesus.

Matthew 21 : 23-32 By what authority does Jesus act & teach.

To Ponder: What does water mean for you ? When have you experienced too much water? Not enough water?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 12 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.