Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost. Creation Time 3 in the Season of Pentecost
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 27, 2020.
Exodus 17: 1-17 Water flows from the rock for thirsty people.
Psalm 78 Parts One and Two God did marvellous things for our ancestors.
Philippians 2: 1-13 Let the same mind be in you that was in Jesus.
Matthew 21 : 23-32 By what authority does Jesus act & teach.
To Ponder: What does water mean for you ? When have you experienced too much water? Not enough water?
Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 12 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- From the Branch – September 23 - September 23, 2020
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 17th Sunday after Pentecost - September 23, 2020
- Connecting People in Central Algoma with the Mental Health and Addictions Supports - September 22, 2020