Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 17th Sunday after Pentecost

Seventeenth Sunday after Pentecost. Creation Time 3 in the Season of Pentecost
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 27, 2020.
Exodus 17: 1-17      Water flows from the rock for thirsty people.
Psalm 78  Parts One and Two    God did marvellous things for our ancestors.
Philippians 2: 1-13  Let the same mind be in you that was in Jesus.
Matthew 21 : 23-32 By what authority does Jesus act & teach.
To Ponder: What does water mean for you ? When have you experienced too much water? Not enough water?
Gathering  Pentecost 2   2020  pg. 12 – used with permission
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them.   If you would like to be included please call 856-1518. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
