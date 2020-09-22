East Algoma OPP – Sudbury Man Charged with Impaired

On September 20, 2020 at approximately 3:37 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members were on general patrol downtown Elliot Lake.

Police observed a suspicious vehicle and subsequently a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was spoken to and a strong odour of alcoholic beverage was detected emanating from their breath. The Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered and returned a reading of “Fail”. As a result, the driver was arrested, driver’s license suspended, and the vehicle was towed and impounded. Additionally, the driver was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.

Cody SAIKKONEN, 29 years of age, from Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 3, 2020.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.