New confirmed case of COVID-19 and declaration of COVID-19 outbreak at F.J. Davey Home

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a person in the Algoma district and declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at the F.J. Davey Home.

Case #31 was tested Sept 16, 2020, and is currently self-isolating. APH says that close contacts have been notified.

Algoma Public Health has also declared at COVID-19 outbreak at the F. J. Davey Home. Individuals with possible close contact exposure at the facility have been notified, and says that if you have not been contacted by Algoma Public Health directly, you are not considered a close contact.

Connie Lee, ED of the F. J. Davey Home wrote the following on the Home’s website:

“Public Health has confirmed that as a result of a second positive COVID-19 test result from our staff surveillance testing the week of Sept 15 and 16, we are required to put two units into outbreak status. While we know this is alarming news to receive, we want you to know this additional precaution is in the best interest of everyone’s safety.

We have good news to share in that all the swab results from all other staff members were returned negative and, at this time, none of our residents are COVID-19 positive or showing any symptoms.

Please rest assured knowing we are doing everything in our power to protect our residents. The FJ Davey Home has been very fortunate to date in preventing any outbreaks and I commend all our staff for their amazing work! As we gather more information on this situation, we will reassess and plan to ensure an appropriate response and will provide more details on how this situation will impact your loved ones.

Please know that we will contact you immediately if there are any changes in the condition of your loved one or if they test positive for the virus.

Thank you for your support. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. While we are planning our next steps, we sincerely appreciate your patience as our response may not be as timely as we would like.”