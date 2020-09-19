CARP marks National Seniors Day with largest-ever virtual meeting of seniors

2020 marks the 10th anniversary of National Seniors Day in Canada, but it also represents a much more solemn milestone. More than 82% of COVID-19 related deaths are connected to long-term care homes—over 7,500 vulnerable residents have succumbed to the virus to date. More than just a statistic, this number represents real people with names and faces, and with important life stories that must be remembered.

With this in mind, CARP is hosting Canada’s largest-ever virtual meeting of seniors to talk about what happened and why, as well as how to protect our vulnerable older people in the coming months. Just as importantly, the event serves to remember those who lost their lives; not as statistics, but as parents, grandparents, teachers, mentors—real people who we failed to protect. A national Minute of Silence will serve as a powerful reminder that one death due to negligence in long-term care is one too many.

The free online event, comprising both a national and regional portion which will directly tackle seniors’ issues in your part of Canada, brings together a panel of very special guests to explore critical topics affecting older adults and offers an empowering message of hope on this milestone occasion. The event features a welcome from Prime Minister Trudeau, an interview with the federal Minister of Seniors and special messages from some celebrity guests.

Older people and their advocates are invited to register for this free online event at www.carp.ca/NationalSeniorsDay. The event starts at 1:00pm ET on Thursday, Oct 1.

SOURCE – CARP (formerly the Canadian Association for Retired Persons) is Canada’s largest advocacy association for older Canadians. Its mission is to advocate for better healthcare, financial security, and freedom from ageism.