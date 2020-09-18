McRae, Patricia ‘Paddy’

July 29th, 1933 – September 18th, 2020

Loving and cherished mother to Greg (Chris), Debs, Mark (Chris), Dwayne, and daughter-in-law Lee. Grandmother to Jay (Jen), Melissa (John), Cory (Brooke), Sabrina (Shane), Jody (Ray), Shannon, Christopher, Justin and Dustin. Great grandmother to Savannah, Brianna, Whitney, Keely, Josh, Trace, Lexi, Owen, Jaya, Rowan, Olivia, Naomi. Predeceased by husband Lyall “Smokey” McRae, son Douglas, son Larry and granddaughter Katie. Cherished friend to Rosa Wheatley and Ann Carruthers.

Family and friends may join for a graveside service at Woodlands Cemetery, Saturday September 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm. After the service a come and go will take place at 30 Beck Avenue.

Memorial donations to the Charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.