Environment Canada issues Frost Advisory

At 3:27 Environment Canada updated their Frost Advisory to include Wawa and the surrounding area.

Frost Advisory For:

=New= City of Thunder Bay

=New= Superior West

=New= Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

=New= Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

=New= Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

=New= Agawa – Lake Superior Park

=New= Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

From earlier:

Dryden – Ignace

Fort Frances – Rainy Lake

Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat.

Patchy frost is expected tonight into Monday morning across portions of Northern Ontario. Ground temperatures will fall to near or below the freezing mark due to clearing skies and diminishing winds. Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.