Morning News – September 12

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 5 mm. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain. Amount 10 mm. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 27,259 Positive 29 Negative 26,743 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 8, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 11. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the region today.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 11. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with an area of high hazard in the southwest portion of the region.

Don’t Forget: Pop Up Goose Nest Market today from 1 – 3

