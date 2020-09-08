Nipissing West OPP respond to collision between School Bus and Pick-up

On September 8, 2020 at 7:10 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Warren) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving a school bus and a pick-up truck on Highway 17, near Sutcliffe Road, in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren.

Investigation revealed the pick-up truck was eastbound in the passing lane, behind a tractor-trailer, while the school bus was eastbound in the right lane. As the tractor-trailer slowed down to make a left turn, the pick-up truck moved over into the right lane and struck the school bus.

There were no children onboard the bus and both drivers were not injured.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the pick-up truck, age 80, from Marksay, was charged with Change Lane – Not in Safety, contrary to section 142(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.