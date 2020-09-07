SLOAN (nee McCoy), Shirley Anne

Passed peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre Friday September 4, 2020 at the age of 75 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Willard Sloan for 56 and a half years. Loving mother of Cindy Sloan and Cory Sloan (Angeline). Shirley was the proud Grandmother of Zakk, Bryce, and Dana. Daughter of the late William and Doris McCoy (nee McKay). Sister of (late) Alex, Marilyn, (late) Victor (Judy), Brian (Virginia), Danny (Linda), Arlene, Debbie, Diane (Marrio). Shirley will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Shirley’s family would like to extend many thanks to the compassionate and loyal care providers at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, as well as a special thank you to Dr. Danica Switzer and the locum Doctors.

Shirley was born in Goulais Bay February 17, 1945. Shirley was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.) in her mid-twenties and not long after accepted it was a part of her future life. When talking about M.S. she often used the expression “In the game of life, you have to play the cards you are dealt.”

Memorial donations in memory of Shirley made to the M.S. Society or the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Shirley’s family.

Family and friends are invited Friday September 11, 2020 from 7 P.M. until 9 P.M. for a time of visiting. Funeral Mass to follow Saturday, September 12 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Monica’s Church Re. Michael Asorgoe officiating. Internment at Woodland Cemetery to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.