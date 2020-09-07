At 3:17 this afternoon, Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:

City Of Thunder Bay, Kenora, Nestor Falls, Dryden – Ignace, Fort Frances – Rainy Lake, Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico, Superior West, Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North, Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa, Agawa – Lake Superior Park, Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls, Chapleau – Gogama, and Kirkland Lake – Englehart.

Low temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius or colder overnight and early Tuesday morning. Frost may persist for areas in Northwestern Ontario Tuesday night.

Environemnt Canada warns that frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, and that gardeners should take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees, especially those in frost-prone areas