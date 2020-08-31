SE OPP White River – Arrest made after Traffic Complaint on Highway 17

On August 30, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 near White River.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 north of White River and initiated a traffic stop. The investigation revealed quantities of suspected hydromorphone, alprazolam and other unidentified pills.

As a result of the investigation, Samuel THORNSTEINSON, 54 years-of-age, and Chase HARRISON, 21 years-of-age, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

Both accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 8, 2020, in Marathon.