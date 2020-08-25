Joint Statement Regarding World Trade Organization’s Panel Report on Softwood Lumber Duties

Today, John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement in response to the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel’s decision:

“Ontario welcomes the decision made by the WTO panel that the countervailing duties the U.S. placed on Canadian lumber exports violate the U.S.’s WTO trade obligations.

This is an important step in ensuring the ongoing success of our forestry industries, which play an important part in our economy. As we move towards economic recovery, it has never been more important to vigorously defend and encourage this sector.

We believe fair and open trade is the best outcome for consumers on both sides of the border, and Ontario families who rely on our forest industry are being hurt by these unfair actions. By ruling strongly in our favour, the WTO has reaffirmed our position that U.S. duties on our lumber are unjustified.

We will continue to work closely with the industry, the provinces and the federal government, and use all available avenues to fight unfair duties on Canadian softwood lumber.”