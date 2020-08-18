SSM – Mane Street Salon, Spa, Cafe & AirBnB

AirBnB:
96 White Oak Drive East
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario
(705) 943-1685
2 Large loft-like upstairs private apartments located in a nearly 100 year old building in the heart of downtown Sault Ste. Marie On. You are perfectly situated with just a short walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and tourist attractions. Also, conveniently located just below is Mane Street Salon & Spa, licensed cafe (extended patio in the summer months) The cafe can take care of all of your morning-get-up-and-go needs, quick lunch or evening-night-caps.
