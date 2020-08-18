SE OPP Wawa – Unwanted Person Arrested

On August 17, 2020, at approximately 7:20 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding an unwanted person on Beck Avenue in Wawa.

Police attended the scene and located the individual laying in a grassy area adjacent to a residence. The person was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in a public place. Further investigation revealed that the person was breaching court ordered release conditions.

As a result of the investigation, Colton VALLIERE, 27 years-of-age, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.