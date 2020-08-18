Manitoulin OPP identifies Homicide Victim – Investigation continues

On August 4, 2020 at 8:38 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call for an unwanted person related to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Police responded and located a victim who was transported by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to hospital where they were pronounced deceased. As a result of the investigation, Melissa EDEN, 45 years-old from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury at a later date.

The victim has been identified as Vincent Gagne, 46 years-old of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner-Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Also assisting is the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit (FIS).

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.