Highway 17 – (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie ) ONE LANE OPEN

The OPP are alternating traffic through the collision site (about 3km south of Chippewa River). There was a two vehicle collison, a minivan collided with a Volkswagen Van.

Traffic is backed up south of the Chippewa River Bridge to Jones Landing – about a 5km lineup. There is some traffic flowing south, but the highway remains closed at this time.

Highway 17 is closed at the Chippewa River Bridge Lookout for a collision. Both lanes are closed (Ontario511). There are no barricades up at Wawa preventing travel south to Sault Ste. Marie.

There is no other information available at this time.